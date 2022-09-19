Home / India News / Punjab CM misses plane in Frankfurt, AAP trashes 'drunk' claim: Report

Published on Sep 19, 2022 02:47 PM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was on a visit to Germany to woo investors as his government promotes the state as the most-preferred destination for doing business.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal called on Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal to "come clean" on media reports that claimed Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight at Frankfurt airport as he was “too drunk to walk.” Badal said that the reports have “embarrassed and shamed” Punjabis across the globe.

“Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Pb CM @BhagwantMann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed & shamed Punjabis all over the globe,” Badal said in a tweet.

Expressing shock over the reports, Badal added, “@ArvindKejriwal needs to come clean on this issue. Govt of India must step in as this involves Punjabi & national pride. If he was deplaned, GoI must raise the issue with its German counterpart.”

Mann was on an eight-day visit to Germany to attract investments and tie-ups in various sectors. The Hindu reported that Mann had to reschedule his return journey from Frankfurt in a last-minute change as, according to an official, he was reportedly unwell. Mann could not participate the AAP's first-ever national conclave in-person on September 18.

"Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is in Germany, will participate in the day-long conclave through video conference during its concluding session in the evening,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The rescheduling of Mann's return journey set off rumour mills and his political opponents alleged that Mann was deplaned at Frankfurt airport on Saturday night because he was in an inebriated state, a claim his party has reportedly denied as false and frivolous.

“The dirty tricks department of our political opponents are spreading these canards, to defame our CM. They cannot digest that CM Mann is working hard to get investment in Punjab. The CM is returning as per schedule. He was to land here on Sunday night and he has already landed in Delhi,” The Tribune quoted party spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang as saying.

Meanwhile, Mann on Monday reached the Delhi chief minister's official residence upon his arrival in the national capital amid the brewing controversy.

