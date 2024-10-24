Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.12 °C, check weather forecast for October 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 25, 2024 35.11 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 36.58 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 36.17 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 35.55 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 35.25 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 34.47 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 35.44 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.45 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.23 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 28.43 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.98 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.73 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.32 °C Few clouds Delhi 29.3 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on October 24, 2024, is 32.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.12 °C and 36.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 25, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.74 °C and 37.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.With temperatures ranging between 23.12 °C and 36.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 179.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

