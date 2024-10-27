Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.23 °C, check weather forecast for October 27, 2024
Oct 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on October 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on October 27, 2024, is 33.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.23 °C and 38.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, October 28, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.44 °C and 38.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.23 °C and 38.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 177.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 28, 2024
|34.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 29, 2024
|34.52 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 30, 2024
|34.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 31, 2024
|35.4 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 1, 2024
|35.49 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 2, 2024
|34.84 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 3, 2024
|34.34 °C
|Sky is clear
