Rahul Gandhi to contest from Rae Bareli, Congress fields KL Sharma from Amethi

The Congress has finally ended the suspense over its candidatures in two of the most keenly contested constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, fielding Rahul Gandhi from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, vacated by his mother Sonia Gandhi, and Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Smriti Irani. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls in Shimoga, Karnataka. (PTI Photo)

All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to arrive in Amethi to accompany Sharma for the filing of nomination papers, and later accompany Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli.

The Congress has made elaborate preparations to hold roadshows in both constituencies. Sharma had addressed meetings of party workers in Rae Bareli and Amethi. Congress’ legal team has also visited both the constituencies to give final touches to the preparations.

The BJP had on Thursday declared Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Rae Bareli.

Union minister Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019 in Amethi.