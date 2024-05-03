 Rahul Gandhi to contest from Rae Bareli, Congress fields KL Sharma from Amethi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Rae Bareli, Congress fields KL Sharma from Amethi

ByUmesh Raghuvanshi
May 03, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Priyanka Gandhi is likely to arrive in Amethi to accompany Sharma for the filing of nomination papers, and later accompany Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli

The Congress has finally ended the suspense over its candidatures in two of the most keenly contested constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, fielding Rahul Gandhi from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, vacated by his mother Sonia Gandhi, and Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Smriti Irani.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls in Shimoga, Karnataka. (PTI Photo)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls in Shimoga, Karnataka. (PTI Photo)

All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to arrive in Amethi to accompany Sharma for the filing of nomination papers, and later accompany Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli.

The Congress has made elaborate preparations to hold roadshows in both constituencies. Sharma had addressed meetings of party workers in Rae Bareli and Amethi. Congress’ legal team has also visited both the constituencies to give final touches to the preparations.

The BJP had on Thursday declared Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Rae Bareli.

Union minister Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019 in Amethi.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Umesh Raghuvanshi

    Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

