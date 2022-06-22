Raut’s tweet about Maharashtra assembly fuels speculation ahead of Cabinet meet

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s tweet about the “dismissal” of the Maharashtra assembly fuelled speculation about the dissolution of the House even as Aaditya Thackeray’s apparent removal of the mention of his ministerial position from his Twitter bio sparked a buzz.

The party clarified Thackeray never mentioned he is a minister on Twitter. His bio on Instagram still says he is the minister of environment and tourism. In his tweet, Raut said the political developments in the state were heading towards a dissolution of the state assembly.

The developments came ahead of a state Cabinet meeting to take stock of the situation on Wednesday a day minister Eknath Shinde plunged the state government into crisis by moving to Gujarat’s Surat along with rebel Shiv Sena lawmakers.

A decision about the future of the government was expected to be taken at the Cabinet meeting. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has also convened a meeting of Sena legislators in Mumbai in the evening.

Raut said they will continue to fight it out. “What is the worst that can happen...we might lose power in Maharashtra. We can get back into power but the party’s reputation is the most important thing.”

Raut said the Shiv Sena has a history of rising gain after every challenge and would do so again. “If the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] thinks the Thackeray government will collapse like a pack of cards...Sena has always risen from the ashes.”

Maharashtra minister Sandipan Bhumre, who is among the rebel Shiv Sena lawmakers in Assam, earlier said they plan to set up a separate group amid speculation that they could stake claim to form the government with the BJP’s help.

Shinde, who is leading the rebels, claimed to have the support of over 40 of the 55 lawmakers as the Sena rebels flew to Guwahati in Assam from Gujarat’s Surat. He claimed a few more legislators were expected to join them.

Shinde’s faction can form a separate group if it has the backing of two-thirds of the party legislators. It needs 37 Sena lawmakers to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law. In case of their disqualification, it will be easier for the coalition government to pass a floor test. The lawmakers in the Shinde faction signed a letter support for Shinde before leaving Surat.

Former minister and legislator Deepak Kesarkar, who is in Mumbai, said the Sena must join hands with the BJP.

