Home / India News / Rijiju defends opposition to same-sex marriages, says it’s grounded in tradition

Rijiju defends opposition to same-sex marriages, says it’s grounded in tradition

ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Mar 14, 2023 04:50 PM IST

The government on Sunday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court arguing that legal validation of same-sex marital unions will cause “complete havoc”

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday defended the government’s opposition to same-sex marriages, saying it was grounded in the Indian tradition and ethos.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju. (HT PHOTO)
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju. (HT PHOTO)

“A person of any sex can choose to live a particular life. But when you talk about marriage, it is an institution...guided by different provisions and laws,” he said at the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards function.

The government on Sunday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court arguing that legal validation of same-sex marital unions will cause “complete havoc” with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country and in accepted societal values. It said the legislative policy in India recognises marriage as a bond only between a biological man and a biological woman.

The Supreme Court on Monday said petitions demanding legal validation for same-sex marriages will be decided by a Constitution bench even as the Union government opposed them.

The government said the apex court now carries the “grave responsibility” of determining how society will be shaped in the future.

Rijiju also called for a need to identify and classify administrative and judicial issues while referring to the top court’s ruling this month that election commissioners and the chief election commissioner will henceforth be chosen by a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India till Parliament passes a law on the appointments.

Rijiju said there is clarity in Constitution over these appointments. “The Supreme Court took cognizance of a PIL and pronounced a judgment.”

He said there was an attempt to tarnish the Indian democratic system and judiciary. “People who say the Indian judiciary is compromised are undermining the judiciary. Indian judiciary is strong and independent.”

Rijiju said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no tolerance for corruption. “No one in the BJP can think of corruption. In the last eight and a half years of [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi’s government, have heard of a minister indulging in corruption?”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out