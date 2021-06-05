RSS leaders lose Twitter blue verified badges

Twitter has removed blue verified badges from the accounts of senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders including its joint general secretaries Krishna Gopal and Arun Kumar.

RSS’s official handle and that of its chief Mohan Bhagwat continue to have the badges, which certify that an account of public interest is authentic.

Former RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, who has 49.4K followers, Suresh Soni (former joint general secretary), and current Sampark Pramukh Aniruddha Deshpande are among other leaders whose Twitter accounts have lost their verification badges.

It was not immediately clear why the badges were removed.

An RSS functionary said the badges were removed sometime in March, but no explanation was offered. “If they claim it was done because the accounts were inactive, then they should have informed us. There has been no communication from their side,” said the functionary, who did not want to be named.

Twitter has said it may remove the blue badge if an account becomes inactive.

RSS leaders do not use their Twitter handles, but the verification was done to avoid fake accounts of Sangh leaders. The statements of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s fountainhead are shared from its verified handle.