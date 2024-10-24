SC issues directives to bolster free legal aid for prisoners

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued comprehensive directives to bolster free legal aid services for prisoners, underscoring the critical importance of providing equal access to justice for those incarcerated, with the clear message that “legal aid to the poor should not be poor legal aid”. The declaration came from a bench of justices Bhushan R Gavai and KV Viswanathan, which emphasised that free legal assistance is not just a right, but a fundamental pillar of justice for those who may otherwise be marginalised in the legal system. (HT PHOTO)

The declaration came from a bench of justices Bhushan R Gavai and KV Viswanathan, which emphasised that free legal assistance is not just a right, but a fundamental pillar of justice for those who may otherwise be marginalised in the legal system.

In a move to reinforce access to justice for the incarcerated, the bench urged all high courts to issue directions, ensuring that prisoners are explicitly informed about their right to legal aid at the time of conviction or denial of bail. The judgment called for the addition of a “cover sheet” to be appended to such judgments, providing convicts with information on how to access free legal services, complete with contact details for legal aid offices.

Underscoring that free legal assistance for the poor and indigent, at the cost of the State, is a fundamental right under Article 21, the court went on to add that this right extends even to those who might not actively seek legal help, especially prisoners who are often isolated from the outside world.

The judgment stressed that ensuring prisoners are fully aware of their rights, such as the right to file appeals, is essential to upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution, even as it praised the efforts of the National Legal Services Authority (Nalsa), which has played a pivotal role in improving legal services for prisoners.

According to a detailed report from Nalsa, presented in the court through advocate Rashmi Nandakumar, significant strides have been made, including the establishment of prison legal aid clinics (PLACs) across 1,256 jails in the country, where lawyers have interacted with thousands of inmates. Since 2023, Nalsa engaged with over 456,798 prisoners and provided legal assistance to 324,867 individuals. The bench also reflected on one of Nalsa’s recent and impactful innovations, the legal aid defence counsel system, introduced in 2021 to strengthen legal services.

However, despite these achievements, the pointed out several shortcomings in the existing legal aid framework. It expressed concern about the “huge gap” between the number of prisoners identified by under-trial review committees (UTRC) for potential release, and those actually recommended for release. For instance, out of 313,888 prisoners identified, 152,570 were released, revealing a systemic bottleneck that has left many eligible prisoners languishing in jails. The court was assisted by senior counsel Vijay Hansaria as amicus curiae.

The bench stated that “continued detention of eligible prisoners, including those entitled to statutory bail, must be addressed immediately”, as it proceeded to issue a series of directives aimed at enhancing the efficiency of legal aid services.

One of the primary directives was aimed at improving the reach and awareness of legal aid schemes. The bench called for a “robust mechanism” to ensure that the message of available legal aid reaches every corner of the country, particularly remote and rural areas. The judgment recommended creative outreach methods such as street plays or nukkad nataks, and publicising information at police stations, post offices, and transport hubs in local languages, to make legal aid accessible to the poorest and most marginalised.

The bench highlighted the need for “continuous interaction” between jail-visiting lawyers and inmates, as well as ongoing training for legal aid lawyers, to ensure they remain informed and effective in representing prisoners. To this end, it directed the digitisation of Nalsa’s processes, allowing for better real-time monitoring of legal aid cases.

The ruling also highlighted the importance of pretrial legal assistance, citing Nalsa’s “Early Access to Justice” framework. Since its inception, over 17,894 suspects were given legal assistance at police stations in the early stages of arrest, and nearly 7,500 were not arrested as a result of receiving timely legal advice. This framework has proven to be a vital step in protecting the rights of the accused, often before they even reach the courtroom.

While the bench commended Nalsa and other legal service authorities for their “yeomen service” in realising the constitutional objective of equal access to justice, it also left no room for complacency, directing all involved agencies to periodically review and update their systems, ensuring that the legal aid mechanism evolves to meet the needs of those it serves.

“Awareness is key,” asserted the bench, reiterating that without awareness, even the most well-intentioned legal frameworks could fall short of achieving their true potential.