SC to review Centre’s plea on use of green firecrackers this Diwali

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on October 6 go into an affidavit filed by the environment ministry last October on the use of so-called green and improved fireworks -- hearing a case that could well decide whether this Diwali will see fireworks.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, representing the ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) informed the court that a lot of research and development has gone into this field following the court’s October 2018 judgment. She urged the court to consider the various proposals and formulations on green/improved crackers that the ministry has come up with in its affidavit filed before the court in October 2020.

The court’s October 23, 2018 judgment banned the sale and production of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR and regulated the use of firecrackers across the country. Barium-based firecrackers were specifically banned.

The bench questioned the anxiety of the ministry in this matter. “We fail to understand the anxiety of the MoEFCC when the [fireworks] manufacturers and TANFAMA are already before us.”

TANFAMA is an association representing 180 fireworks manufacturers, represented under the common banner Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association. Tamil Nadu is the hub of the fireworks trade in India.

Senior advocate ANS Nadkarni, appearing for TANFAMA, said that the Centre is not being anxious but responding compliance of October 2018 order.

The court told ASG Bhati, “We directed you to come up with green crackers. Even if we permit its use, we are certain that the crackers sold under the name will contain barium. You do not understand the problem. Only those persons will understand who suffer from asthma, respiratory problems and ... children.”

Bhati replied, “The Centre is not being anxious. If the court wants a total ban on firecrackers, we do not want to join issues on that.” The bench said: “We are not sitting with a closed mind. If a via media can be found, we also want to see celebrations. We want to take a balanced view.”

It agreed to go into all those aspects raised by Centre.

On Wednesday, the court put six leading firecracker manufacturers in the country on notice for brazenly manufacturing and selling firecrackers containing barium and barium salts, expressly banned by the top court in October 2018. The ban of barium salts was proposed by the government because, on ignition, these release poisonous gas leading to respiratory problems.

Noting the health hazards to those suffering from asthma and respiratory problems and to children, the bench of justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna said, “Celebrations must be there and, in this country, every day we have a celebration. But we cannot allow persons to suffer and die.”

The violations by manufacturers were highlighted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a report submitted in a sealed cover to the court in April this year. The court directed CBI on March 3, 2020 to examine a complaint by the petitioners seeking a ban on firecrackers that products sold by six manufacturers, Standard Fireworks, Hindustan Fireworks, Vinayaga Fireworks Industries, Shree Mariamman Fireworks, Shree Suryakalaa Fireworks and Selva Vinayagar Fireworks, were in violation of the Court’s October 23, 2018 judgment.

“The report by CBI is very serious in nature. Considering the report of CBI pursuant to our order, prima facie it appears that they (manufacturers) have violated this court’s earlier orders on use of barium or barium salts as well as our orders with regard to labelling of firecrackers,” the bench said. Issuing notice to the six manufacturers to show cause why contempt action should not be taken against them for violating the court’s orders, the bench posted the matters for October 6. It further ordered that a copy of the CBI report be given to the manufacturers to enable them to file a response by the next date.

The CBI enquiry report prepared by joint director, anti-corruption bureau, Chennai, disclosed that samples of fireworks (finished and semi-finished) and raw materials collected from the factories of six manufacturers had no labels of year of manufacture and chemical composition, as required under Explosive Rules, 2008. Barium is added to give firecrackers an attractive green colour when they go off. The order of October 2018 was passed on the suggestion given by MoEFCC that the use of barium salts needs to be immediately regulated.

The ministry was quoted in the judgment as saying, “Barium salts emit poisonous gas causing respiratory problem in short-term exposure too and may have other health complications in long-term exposure. Therefore, as immediate measure, banning of Barium salts in fireworks may be considered.” In arriving at this conclusion, the ministry had consulted the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

When CBI sent the samples for chemical analysis at government labs, they were found to contain barium and barium salts. The manufacturers had stocked huge quantities of barium in their factories, the agency told the court.

The six firecracker manufacturers were represented by their individual lawyers in the court; also in court was TANFAMA. Standard Fireworks represented by senior advocate Kiran Suri said that even after the October 2018 judgment, interim orders passed by the Court allowed production of crackers using barium salts.

The bench replied, “If anybody is found to have violated our orders, strict action will be taken including cancellation of manufacturing licenses. You will get a chance to respond before we send you to jail.”

The October 2018 judgment which banned traditional firecrackers permitted use of improved (with reduced emission) and green crackers. A direction was also given to PESO to ensure that fireworks be tested and checked for presence of banned chemicals such as lithium, arsenic, antimony, lead and mercury, besides barium.

Senior advocate Gopal Shankarnaraynan, appearing for the petitioners Arjun Gopal and others, at whose behest the court ordered the CBI probe, said that the enforcement of judicial orders has always been the bane in these matters; courts have struggled to ensure a cleaner environment to citizens through a slew of orders passed since 2016. He stated that of the approximately 2000 manufacturers of firecrackers, roughly 120 alone have the capacity and inclination of producing green crackers.