Scientists suggest early Indian monsoon forecasts could benefit farmers
- Dr Amulya Chevuturi, a monsoon researcher at the University of Reading and lead author of the study said, "The Indian monsoon brings around 80 per cent of India's annual rainfall, so even small variations in the timing of its arrival can have a huge impact on agriculture."
Farmers in India should be provided with early forecasts of expected variations in the monsoon season in order to reduce crop losses, said a team of scientists.
Researchers at the University of Reading and the European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) led the first-ever in-depth study into how accurately ECMWF's latest long-term global weather forecasting system can predict when the summer monsoon will start, and how much rainfall it will bring.
They found the model provided accurate forecasts a month in advance for the timing of the monsoon in India's major agricultural regions. Providing this information to farmers could help them prepare earlier for unexpected heavy rainfall or extended dry periods, both of which regularly destroy crops in India.
Dr Amulya Chevuturi, a monsoon researcher at the University of Reading and lead author of the study said, "The Indian monsoon brings around 80 per cent of India's annual rainfall, so even small variations in the timing of its arrival can have a huge impact on agriculture. Accurately predicting these year-to-year variations is challenging, but could be the difference between prosperity or poverty for many families."
Dr Chevuturi added, "The forecasting accuracy we identified in India's main agricultural regions provides a clear opportunity for this system to make a positive difference to people's lives. A month's warning of drought or deluge is a valuable time to understand the likely impact on water availability and for farmers to make provisions to reduce the threat to food supplies."
"Better forecasts save lives, and this kind of in-depth global analysis is only possible when the best scientists and leading research institutes work together for the benefit of the whole planet," Dr Chevuturi noted.
The Indian monsoon season starts around 1 June every year, beginning in southwest India before spreading across the whole subcontinent. Scientists looked at 36 years' worth of monsoon data to evaluate for the first time the effectiveness of the ECMWF's latest seasonal forecasting system - SEAS5 - in predicting how the Indian monsoon would differ from the long-term average.
The team compared forecasts from 1 May each year from 1981-2016 with actual observations of the monsoons that followed.
Their study, published in 'Climate Dynamics', found the forecasts were accurate for the large-scale processes, like temperature and winds, that drives the monsoon rainfall across India. The study also found that SEAS5 was good at predicting early or late monsoon arrival over the important agricultural regions along the river Ganges plains and the eastern and western coasts of India.
It also identified deficiencies in the system that could pave the way for model improvements, potentially providing more detailed and accurate seasonal long-term monsoon forecasts.
The study showed the forecasts tended to overestimate rainfall over the mountainous Western Ghats and Himalayan regions and underestimated rainfall along the plains of the river Ganges in the north of the country and its delta at the Bay of Bengal.
However, the forecasts were correct for the monsoon rainfall pattern across India, making them useful for planning purposes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC dismisses plea challenging colonial era provision of sedition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 arrested for stopping marriage procession of Dalit groom, beating him in MP
- The accused allegedly dragged the groom out of a jeep and beat him up and also assaulted his family members and threatened them with dire consequences.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa government proposes new measures to tackle shortage of drinking water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India backs AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot despite South Africa halt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Efforts underway to rescue those trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records zero Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has more than 10,000 glaciers but less than 30 being monitored: Experts
- In Uttarakhand which has approximately 1,400 glaciers, less than ten are being monitored.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about the Centre’s new labour codes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists suggest early Indian monsoon forecasts could benefit farmers
- Dr Amulya Chevuturi, a monsoon researcher at the University of Reading and lead author of the study said, "The Indian monsoon brings around 80 per cent of India's annual rainfall, so even small variations in the timing of its arrival can have a huge impact on agriculture."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
iPhones, cash for best video suggestions for Congress' Assam manifesto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around ₹37 crore spent in 2019-20 to promote domestic tourism: Prahlad Patel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan Reddy's sister Sharmila to launch new party in Telangana
- YS Sharmila said she was inspired by her father late YS Rajasekhar Reddy's vision of a welfare state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC-appointed panel holds consultations with agro-processing industries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GMR's Delhi and Hyderabad airports receive ACI recognition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Money laundering case: Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox