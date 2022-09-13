Home / India News / Secunderabad fire: Police case against building owner, 3L compensation

Secunderabad fire: Police case against building owner, 3L compensation

india news
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 11:55 AM IST

Secunderabad fire: Prime minister Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the families of those killed, and Telangana chief minister KCR offered ₹3 lakh.

Police officials stand amidst damaged scooters after a fire broke out at an electric scooter showroom in the southern city of Secunderabad, India.(REUTERS)
Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A police case has been filed against the owner of the building in Secunderabad in which a fire broke out last night, Telangana home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said Tuesday morning. The fire - believed to have been caused by a short circuit in an e-bike showroom - killed eight people and injured seven others after it spread to a hotel located on the floor above. Most of those killed were asphyxiated. Reports indicate there were 25 people in hotel at the time.

"Unfortunately, eight people died (and) seven are hospitalised, of (whom) one is critical. Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced ex-gratia of 3 lakh. A case has been registered," the minister said.

Earlier today prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences and announced 2 lakh compensation for the families of those killed.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," his office tweeted, also offering 50,000 to each of those injured.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said the fire began in a charging unit on the ground floor. "Smoke overpowered people on the first and second floors. The remaining jumped from the building and were rescued by locals."

The senior officer was quoted by news agency PTI as saying the showroom owners were 'obviously doing something else' in the building's basement, 'which should be used for parking'. "That is a matter of inquiry," he added.

Several incidents of fires related electric scooters over the past few weeks and months have alarmed the government, which is keen to promote such vehicles in efforts to reduce pollution.

Preliminary inquiries suggest faulty battery cells and battery modules are the main causes for the fires, but top city police official Chandana Deepti told news agency ANI, "We don't know if it (the fire) started because of overcharging and then spread or whether it started elsewhere. That is being established."

The identity of the dealer and the make of scooters being sold was not immediately clear.

With input from ANI, PTI

Tuesday, September 13, 2022
