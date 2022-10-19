Self-reliance in defence a mark of new India: PM

India has added 101 more military items that will only be procured domestically, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday, hailing the strides taken by the country’s indigenous defence sector as a testament to “new India’s” efforts and the beginning of a future that will boost India’s security, economy, and innovation.

Modi said that the expansion of the list was a reflection of the military’s growing confidence in India-made weapons and said that this recognition extended globally, with more than 75 countries now making purchases from Indian companies.

“I have been told today that 101 more items have been added to the list of [defence] items that will be sourced only from India… with this, a total of 411 defence items and equipment will be purchased through Make in India,” he said while inaugurating the DefExpo 2022 in Ganghinagar. Modi added that the business this will bring to Indian companies will boost research, innovation and job opportunities for the Indian youth.

The ministry of defence separately released the list, which it said included “equipment and systems that are in development and are likely to translate into firm orders in the next 5 to 10 years”.

“As per preliminary estimates, more than ₹1,75,000cr worth orders would be placed on Indian industry in the next 5-10 years,” the document outlining the new list added.

Modi added that 68% of the capital procurement budget for defence has been earmarked for the domestic industry in 2022-23.

“Eight years ago, India was known as the world’s biggest defence importer. We would buy materials from all over the world. But new India has shown the intent and resolve to Make in India the success story of India’s defence sector,” he said.

The PM added that in the last five years, the defence outlay and exports have increased eight times and India now exports equipment to more than 75 countries. “In 2021-22, India’s defence export was valued at $1.5 billion, or ₹13,000 crore. In coming years, we have targeted for it to reach a value of $5 billion, or ₹40,000 crore”.

India’s push on indigenisation comes at a time when geopolitical developments have underscored the pitfalls of relying on foreign partners for critical imports. For instance, at present, India is under growing pressure from western nations to curtail imports from Russia, its largest defence partner, after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Experts agreed it is crucial for India to have a domestic industry for defence purchases. “There is no doubt that India needs to indigenise its defence procurements as dependence on imports can often become hugely constraining in the type of capabilities that we need to build,”, said lieutenant general (retired) DS Hooda, the former Northern Army commander.

“The restrictions on foreign imports now need to be followed up by structured government policies that hand-hold the private sector in developing the military industry in India. Without this support our ambitions could remain incomplete,” he added.

The ministry of defence first unveiled a “Positive Indigenisation List” on August 21, 2020 and followed it up with one each on May 31, 2021 and April 7, 2022 to detail defence items that cannot be imported.

The list issued in April includes subsystems that India imports from Russia for weapons and platforms, including the T-90 and T-72 tanks, BMP-II infantry combat vehicles, warships and submarines, and anti-tank missiles.

The Prime Minister listed Brahmos missiles, Light Combat Helicopters and the INS Vikrant warship as examples of Indian defence industry’s sophistication. “The Brahmos is considered the most advanced in its category and is also becoming the missile of choice for many other nations.”

The 12th edition of the Defence Expo has been organised on the theme “Path to Pride” and includes only domestic companies among participants. The DefExpo 2022 also marks the celebration of one year of the formation of the seven new defence companies, carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board.

Shortly before concluding his speech, Modi said: “This is the very same country that once released pigeons, today it has reached a stage where it is releasing cheetahs. The events may look small at times but the underlying message is bigger” to illustrate the strides in the defence sector.”

At the India Pavilion, the Prime Minister unveiled HTT-40 - the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

During the programme, the PM also launched Mission DefSpace to develop innovative solutions for the Defence Forces in the Space domain through industry and startups.

At the inauguration ceremony, Modi also laid the foundation stone of 52 Wing Air Force Station Deesa.

“After coming to the government, we decided to build an operational base in Deesa and this expectation of our forces is being fulfilled today. This area will now become an effective centre of security of the country,” Modi said.