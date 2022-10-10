Home / India News / Shashi Tharoor hints at ‘uneven playing field’ in Congress presidential poll

Shashi Tharoor hints at ‘uneven playing field’ in Congress presidential poll

Updated on Oct 10, 2022 04:10 AM IST

“The Gandhi family has made it very clear, also through the chief election authority Mr [Madhusudan] Mistry, that there’s no official candidate. The Gandhi family is neutral in this race...” Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor said.

Congress veteran and party's presidential election candidate Shashi Tharoor.(PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is running for the post of party president against Mallikarjun Kharge, on Sunday said there were indications of an “uneven playing field”, hinting at pressure on some leaders.

Speaking to NDTV, Tharoor made it clear that the Gandhis were maintaining neutrality.

“There are some aspects that suggest an uneven playing field,” he said.

“The Gandhi family has made it very clear, also through the chief election authority Mr [Madhusudan] Mistry, that there’s no official candidate. The Gandhi family is neutral in this race...” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to party leaders in Jammu, Kharge said the election was an internal matter for the party but the real fight was against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The democratic institutions built by Congress in seven decades have been weakened and the voice of dissent is being muzzled and crushed...Our real fight is against the BJP and the RSS who are vitiating the political, democratic and social atmosphere...” he said.

shashi tharoor congress
