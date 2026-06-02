‘Unnecessary imposition’: Tharoor on full Vande Mataram rendition; BJP reacts

"Vande Mataram is the national song and we stand up in respect when it is sung. The first verse, or the first couple of verses, is something most people know by heart," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI on Monday.

Tharoor said there was no disagreement over respecting Vande Mataram, but raised objections to making the entire song compulsory at the beginning and end of official programmes.

The controvery over the national song has erupted months after the Parliament held long discussions over the issue earlier this year.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questioned the practice of rendering all five verses of Vande Mataram at the beginning and end of official functions, describing it as an "unnecessary imposition" on audiences. His remarks prompted sharp response from Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya, who asserted that the prescribed rendition of the national song is "not optional" under government guidelines.

According to Tharoor, public functions have traditionally followed a different format, with Vande Mataram being sung once and the national anthem played separately.

"Now they want all five verses to be sung at the beginning of every event and again at the end. I think that is an unnecessary imposition," the Congress MP said.

Referring to the ongoing debate in Kerala, he said the state government had taken the position that singing the full version was optional, while Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appeared to hold a different opinion.

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"It may ultimately have to be adjudicated because there is no law passed by Parliament requiring this. It is more a matter of convention," he said.

Tharoor maintained that his remarks should not be interpreted as opposition to the national song itself.

"We all respect Vande Mataram. I can happily sing it for you," he remarked.

He also cited his experience at a recent book launch attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in New Delhi, where the complete song was played both before and after the programme.

"For the audience, standing through a relatively unfamiliar and lengthy song twice became an issue," he said.

BJP hits back, cites Union guidelines The BJP responded sharply to Tharoor's remarks, with party's IT department chief Amit Malviya asserting that the prescribed rendition of Vande Mataram at official functions is governed by Union government guidelines and cannot be treated as optional.

In a post on X, Malviya said, "Singing Vande Mataram in full is not “optional,” nor is it a matter of a State casually choosing whether to comply."