Shoe-hurling attempt at CJI Gavai’s court

A dramatic scene played out in the Supreme Court on Monday when a lawyer tried to remove his shoe and hurl it at Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai while court proceedings were underway. Unfazed by the commotion, the CJI urged the lawyers present to carry on with the day’s proceedings. (Supreme Court website)

The incident occurred during the mentioning of cases before the CJI. The lawyer approached the dais before security personnel swiftly intervened and escorted him out of the courtroom.

As he was being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting: “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan).”

Unfazed by the commotion, the CJI urged the lawyers present to carry on with the day’s proceedings. “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he said.

According to people aware of the matter, the lawyer has been identified as Rakesh Kishore.

The incident follows a controversy surrounding the CJI’s reported comments during a hearing last month, when a bench of CJI Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran declined to entertain a plea filed by one Rakesh Dalal. Dalal had sought directions to restore a seven-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari temple, part of the Khajuraho group of monuments in Madhya Pradesh. The petitioner had argued that the idol was mutilated during Mughal invasions and that authorities had failed to restore it despite repeated representations.

The court held that the issue fell within the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and not the judiciary. During the hearing, the CJI reportedly told the petitioner’s lawyer: “Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site and ASI needs to give permission etc. Sorry.”

Later, on September 18, CJI Gavai clarified in open court that he respected all religions and had no intention to offend anyone’s faith while dismissing the petition. “Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed in social media in a certain manner... I respect all religions,” the CJI said, indicating that the remarks had been misconstrued.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in court, warned of the dangers of misinformation online. “We used to know Newton’s third law every action has an equal and opposite reaction. But now, every action has a disproportionate social media reaction,” he said on that day.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal added, “We suffer every day. This is an unruly horse and there appears no way to tame it.”