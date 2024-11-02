Siddaramaiah calls for fair share of tax revenue

Chief minister Siddaramaiah called for greater fairness in the distribution of central taxes, stating that Karnataka’s contribution to the national tax revenue far exceeds the funds it receives from the Union government. Addressing the 69th Karnataka Rajyotsava on Friday, Siddaramaiah highlighted that the state contributes over ₹400,000 crore in taxes, yet receives only ₹55,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore in return. “We are only getting 14 to 15 paise for every rupee we contribute,” he added. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses the celebrations of Karnataka state formation day 'Kannada Rajyotsava', at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)

Siddaramaiah argued that Karnataka’s role as one of the top contributors should not result in diminished support from the central government. “Karnataka is the second-largest contributor to the central tax revenue after Maharashtra. Under the federal system, there should not be any injustice just because Karnataka is a progressive state,” he said, adding, “No one should milk a milch cow completely dry, or else the calf will be malnourished.”

He noted that despite financial constraints, the state government continues to prioritise welfare programmes, including nutritious midday meals for school children.

The CM urged Karnataka’s members of Parliament to bring the issue of fiscal inequity to national attention, urging them to press the government for fairer treatment. “The MPs must raise this issue with the Centre. When we demand justice, they are politicising the issue. We should launch a movement to get our rightful dues,” he said.

In addition to fiscal concerns, Siddaramaiah encouraged the people of Karnataka to take pride in the Kannada language, emphasising the importance of using it daily. “Karnataka has more than 200 languages, and whatever language people speak here, they are all Kannadigas,” he said, underscoring Kannada’s 7,000-year history and its recognition as a classical language by the central government.

“Keep enhancing your linguistic skills, but never forget to speak in Kannada,” he added, emphasising that the language is a vital part of Karnataka’s cultural identity.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar spoke on the importance of celebrating Karnataka Rajyotsava in all educational institutions across the state, noting that it is now mandatory for schools and colleges to observe the day. Emphasising the government’s commitment to elevating Kannada, Shivakumar said, “Our aim is to make Kannada a language of life. All of us need to offer our respects to our motherland by hoisting the flag of the land high.”

In his address, Shivakumar highlighted Kannada’s 2,000-year history, urging citizens to protect the language. He also paid tribute to poet Kuvempu, whose philosophy of “Vishwamanava” (universal human) has inspired Kannadigas, saying, “Kannada is our pride, it is our duty to offer respect and prayers to our Karmabhoomi.”

The deputy CM said that Karnataka is unique among states in having both a state song and a flag, symbols of its cultural heritage and unity.