SP leader Haji Raza’s building demolished; latest in series of such demolitions

The authorities on Tuesday demolished a three-storied building of Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Haji Raza at Baqargunj in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur amid tight security with the deployment of personnel from 10 police stations. The earthmover or bulldozer has become a symbol of extrajudicial action. (PTI)

Sub-divisional Magistrate Pradeep Raman and circle officer Sushil Kumar Dubey oversaw the demolition with two bulldozers. Raman maintained the demolition was ordered as the construction was undertaken based on an incorrect map.

Raza was in the news in June after a local ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary filed a complaint against him for alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sultanpur following SP candidate Naresh Uttam Patel’s victory in Lok Sabha elections.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to review the assets of Raza and his associates two months back. Former lawmaker Vikram Singh had urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to form the SIT to investigate Raza’s alleged criminal history and related allegations. Officials said Raza faces charges of corruption and involvement in criminal activities.

The demolition of Raza’s building was the latest in a series of such actions dubbed as bulldozer justice. The earthmover or bulldozer has become a symbol of extrajudicial action through the demolition of properties. The demolitions have acquired a political colour, especially in BJP-ruled states. They are perceived as a symbol of high-handedness towards Muslims.

The use of bulldozers to demolish property belonging to Muslims involved in protests earned Adityanath the moniker of “bulldozer baba”.

The house of Congress functionary Shahzad Ali was demolished in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Thursday last for his alleged involvement in a violent protest against priest Ramgiri Maharaj’s purported anti-Islam remarks.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the BJP of targeting minorities and using bulldozers to instil fear among citizens. He said demolishing someone’s home and rendering their family homeless is both inhumane and unjust. Kharge added the repeated targeting of minorities in BJP-ruled states is deeply troubling. Kharge said such actions have no place in a society governed by the rule of law.

In a post on X, Kharge said that anarchy cannot replace natural justice and that offences should be adjudicated in courts, not through state-sponsored coercion. He said the Congress strongly condemns the blatant disregard of the Constitution, using bulldozing as a tactic to instil fear among citizens.