Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy’s

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has submitted Phase 2 safety data of the Russian Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, Sputnik V, to India’s drugs controller general, the company announced on Monday.

“The independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has reviewed the safety data from the phase 2 clinical trial of the Sputnik V vaccine and recommended the phase 3 recruitment and continue the clinical trial without any modifications… Further, the safety data has been submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for review and approval to continue phase 3 clinical trials,” said the company.

The phase 2 study of Sputnik V was conducted on 100 subjects as part of the randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study in India. The DSMB concluded that no safety concerns were identified and the study has met the primary endpoints of safety.

“The Indian clinical trial being conducted by Dr Reddy’s and RDIF is an adaptive design phase 2/3 trial. It is a bridging study to the larger global phase 3 study on 31,000 subjects. The phase 2 study in India showed a very good safety profile. This further reinforces our confidence in the safety of Sputnik V, which has now been administered to more than 1 million people in Russia and more than 300,000 people in Argentina. We are working closely towards fast-tracking the launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India,” said G V Prasad, co-chairman and managing director, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said, “The safety data from the phase 2 clinical trial from India is very positive, and confirms the safety profile of Sputnik V in the international markets. The Sputnik V consistently shows safety and high efficacy in international clinical trials as it is based on safe human adenoviral vector platform.”

The clinical trials are being conducted by JSS Medical Research as the clinical research partner in India.