IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / State-wise list of domestic Covid-19 restrictions
Governments say getting vaccinated and having proper documentation will smooth the way to travel.(REUTERS)
Governments say getting vaccinated and having proper documentation will smooth the way to travel.(REUTERS)
india news

State-wise list of domestic Covid-19 restrictions

  • The states of Goa, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh have not imposed any travel restrictions so far.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:20 PM IST

Several states and Union territories have brought in their own set of travel restrictions and regulations in the last few weeks of February as the number of cases of the coronavirus disease continues to rise across the country.

Here is a list of states and the restrictions they have imposed:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has made a Covid-19 negative test certificate mandatory for all travellers. Those travelling from Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Kerala have to undergo RT-PCR tests. For air passengers, samples for the test have to be collected 72 hours prior to departure, for train passengers samples have to be collected 96 hours before departure.

Kerala

No negative Covid test certificate is needed for travellers to gain entry into the state. For business-related travel, a person can stay in the state for a maximum of eight days, and would not need to quarantine. However, to prove they are in the state for business travellers will have to produce a return ticket and submit an itinerary of their travel. Those travelling for other reasons will need to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine and get tested on the 8th day.

West Bengal

West Bengal has made a negative Covid-19 test certificate mandatory for travellers from Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka. The test has to be conducted 72 hours prior to the passengers' departure if travelling by air.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has not made a Covid-19 negative test certificate mandatory for passengers travelling to the state. However, those travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra will need to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Passengers from all the other states have to self-monitor for a period of 14-days. Following which symptomatic travellers will be tested for Covid-19.

Assam

Assam has made a Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for visitors. The state maintained provisions at the airport for testing those who arrive at the airport without a test result, but that was scheduled to be done away with after February 28.

Odisha

Odisha had made it mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh to undergo one week of home isolation. Those with negative test certificates or vaccination certificates of Covid-19 inoculation are exempted from this order.

Karnataka

Karnataka has made a negative Covid test certificate mandatory for air, train, and by-road travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra. Test results cannot be older than 72 hours from the moment of departure.

The states of Goa, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh have not imposed any travel restrictions so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus outbreak travel restrictions
Close
HC has posted the hearing of Kangana Ranaut’s petition for March 22. (PTI)
HC has posted the hearing of Kangana Ranaut’s petition for March 22. (PTI)
india news

Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:36 PM IST
The Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court issued a summons to Kangana Ranaut on February 1, directing her to appear before it on March 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MLA Raghav Chadha inducted the former pageant winner Mansi Sehgal into the party at the Naraina Vihar club
MLA Raghav Chadha inducted the former pageant winner Mansi Sehgal into the party at the Naraina Vihar club
india news

Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joins AAP, says Kejriwal inspires her

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • "Inspired by the honest governance of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and hard work of MLA Raghav Chadha, I chose to join the Aam Aadmi Party..." said Mansi Sehgal
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda(ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda(ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Modi govt worked for farmers, says Nadda and latest news

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children were greeted With cake, laddu, balloons and flowers on day one of reopening of government primary schools in Lucknow. Photo by Deepak Gupta/HT(Deepak Gupta/HT)
Children were greeted With cake, laddu, balloons and flowers on day one of reopening of government primary schools in Lucknow. Photo by Deepak Gupta/HT(Deepak Gupta/HT)
india news

Chocolates, flowers, balloons for primary students as schools reopen across UP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh opened schools in a phased manner with physical classes for Classes 1 to 5 from Monday and for those in Classes 6 to 8, schools restarted from February 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was administered a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Monday. (PMO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was administered a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Monday. (PMO)
india news

PM Modi takes homegrown Covaxin shot, interacts with health staff | In Photos

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged eligible citizens to show up at vaccination centres to get the shot and contribute to making India Covid-19 free.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi, on March 1. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi, on March 1. (ANI)
india news

Covid-19: A year later, how politics changed and did not change

By Prashant Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:30 PM IST
No one had thought that the idea of video conferencing between the prime minister and state chief ministers or between the prime minister and world leaders would become such a regular occurrence that it wouldn’t be even seen as a departure from the older physical format of meetings
READ FULL STORY
Close
Governments say getting vaccinated and having proper documentation will smooth the way to travel.(REUTERS)
Governments say getting vaccinated and having proper documentation will smooth the way to travel.(REUTERS)
india news

State-wise list of domestic Covid-19 restrictions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • The states of Goa, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh have not imposed any travel restrictions so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

UP: 17-year-old missing girl’s body found in Aligarh field

By Hemendra Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:00 PM IST
The girl had gone missing on Sunday afternoon and her family suspect she was raped before being strangled to death. Angry villagers attacked the police on Sunday evening, hours after the body was found, leaving a personnel injured in stone pelting
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP President J.P. Nadda along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurating the newly constructed regional office & Prayagraj Mahanagar Karyalaya, in Varanasi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
BJP President J.P. Nadda along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurating the newly constructed regional office & Prayagraj Mahanagar Karyalaya, in Varanasi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Modi govt worked for farmers unlike farm leaders who paid lip service: Nadda

By Sudhir Kumar, Varanasi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • Nadda claimed that since the BJP was working to carry the country forward, therefore, those with the opportunity to work in the BJP were lucky
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.
india news

‘Is that it? Didn’t even feel it’: PM Modi tells nurse after getting Covid shot

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Niveda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given Covaxin, the vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech Limited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health ministry on Sunday released a detailed guideline on how to self-register for vaccine on Co-Win app.
Health ministry on Sunday released a detailed guideline on how to self-register for vaccine on Co-Win app.
india news

Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 begins. Here’s how to register for jab on Co-Win

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • Co-Win's citizen self-registration module will ensure fool-proof identification of deserving candidates for receiving the vaccines, the government has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The price of petrol and diesel has been witnessing a rise this month as oil companies keep increasing prices.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
The price of petrol and diesel has been witnessing a rise this month as oil companies keep increasing prices.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Fuel prices hold steady for 2nd consecutive day after Saturday's record high

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:13 AM IST
  • The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi on Monday stood at 91.17 per litre and 81.47 per litre respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chinese hacker groups target at least dozen Indian organisations

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Among the organisations that were targeted were NTPC Limited, five key regional load dispatch centres that help in the management of the national power grid by balancing electricity supply and demand and two ports, says the study by Recorded Future, a US-based company
READ FULL STORY
Close
The country's active caseload mounted to 168,627 and 11,288 patients of the coronavirus disease recovered between Sunday and Monday morning,
The country's active caseload mounted to 168,627 and 11,288 patients of the coronavirus disease recovered between Sunday and Monday morning,
india news

India's single-day Covid-19 cases drop to 15,510, tally over 11.11 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:41 AM IST
The health ministry dashboard also showed that 14,301,266 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far in the first phase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab continued to witness a rise in the number of cases, and recorded 582 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.(HT Photo)
Punjab continued to witness a rise in the number of cases, and recorded 582 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.(HT Photo)
india news

New curbs, night curfew in Punjab from today as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:20 AM IST
  • The decision to bring in a slew of new rules to help the state curb the rising number of cases was taken by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh after a meeting with health experts and senior officers on February 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac