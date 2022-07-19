Home / India News / ‘Synonymous with courage…’: PM Modi pays tribue to 1857 hero Mangal Pandey
Mangal Pandey, a sepoy in the British East India Company rebelled against the British in 1857. He is credited for firing the first shot of what is known as the first war of Independence. He was executed in the same year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mangal Pandey.
Published on Jul 19, 2022 11:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Mangal Pandey, who fired the first shot of the 1857 war of Independence.

“The great Mangal Pandey is synonymous with courage and determination. He ignited the spark of patriotism at a very critical period of our history and inspired countless people. Remembering him on his birth anniversary. Had paid tributes to his statue in Meerut earlier this year,” Modi tweeted, sharing a picture of him paying tributes to the freedom fighter.

“My tributes to the valiant freedom fighter, Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary. He spearheaded the 1857 sepoy mutiny against unjust British rule and inspired many to join the freedom struggle. He will always be remembered for his invaluable role in India's freedom movement,”| Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

Home minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Mangal Pandey, tweeting,"Mangal Pandey instilled the spirit of fighting against the British among people of India. His supreme sacrifice shook India and laid the foundation of freedom struggle. I pay my tribute to the freedom fighter," he tweeted.

