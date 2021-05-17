Tauktae intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm: 10 points

Cyclone Tauktae, which is moving northwards along India's western coast, is likely to reach Gujarat on Monday evening, and cross the coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (in Bhavnagar district) late in the night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday morning that Tauktae has intensified into "extremely severe cyclonic storm" with a wind speed of 180 to 190 kmph gusting to 210 kmph.

Here are the latest update on Cyclone Tauktae:

More than 150,000 people are set to be evacuated from coastal districts in Gujarat, where the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination rollout will be suspended on Monday and Tuesday, the state government said.

The IMD has warned of storm surges of up to three metres high (9.8 feet) in some coastal districts of the state.

There is a total suspension of fishing operations over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts. The Gujarat government has also banned fishing operations from May 17 in the wake of the cyclone.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a review meeting with chief ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra and administrator of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli to assess the preparedness of states and central ministries to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae.

Rescue and relief teams from the army, navy and coast guard, along with ships and aircraft, have been deployed. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready as a preparation for the cyclone.

The Centre and state governments have ordered evacuation of thousands of people from low-lying areas. The cyclone has so far killed six people - two in Goa and four in Karnataka.

Trains along the western coast have been cancelled and short terminated, and the disruption is expected to continue till May 21.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in the western suburbs of Mumbai have been put on alert. Teams of the Indian Navy are also kept on standby, officials said.

A light spell of rain and gusty winds was witnessed in Mumbai early on Monday as Tauktae crossed Maharashtra. The IMD has forecast moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri.

Last May, more than 110 people died after "super cyclone" Amphan ravaged eastern India and Bangladesh, flattening villages, destroying farms and leaving millions without electricity.