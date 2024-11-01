Ten trains cancelled after goods wagon derails in Assam tunnel

AGARTALA: At least 10 trains have been cancelled due to disruption caused by the derailment of a loaded wagon of a goods train in Assam’s Lumding-Badarpur hill section on October 31, the Northeast Frontier Railway said on Friday. Altogether 10 trains have been cancelled, while four have been partially cancelled due to the accident (X/drm_lmg_nfr)

The wagon derailed inside tunnel no 2 at KM 52/5 near Mupa at about 4pm on Thursday.

“Repair and restoration work is going on. Senior Railway officials are at site for monitoring the restoration works”, an official bulletin issued by NFR chief public relations officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

Of the ten train services, the Guwahati-Agartala and Agartala-Secunderabad train scheduled to start on Friday and the Agartala-Firozpur Cant. which was scheduled to depart on Thursday were cancelled while three trains, Bengaluru-Agartala ( Humsafar Express), Sealdah-Sabroom ( Kanchenjunga Express) and Anand Vihar Terminal-Agartala ( Tejas Rajdhani Express) and another Thiruvananthapuram-Silchar were partially cancelled.

Another Silchar-Thiruvananthapuram train, which was to commence on Thursday, has been rescheduled on Friday.

Earlier on October 17 this year, the Agartala-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed at Dibalong station at Lumding division of the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section, however, there were no reports of casualty or injury.