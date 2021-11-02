‘Terrorist party’: YSR Congress leaders meet President, seek TDP's derecognition

The fight between the ruling YSR Congress and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh reached the President's doorstep when a delegation of the former visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. The YSR Congress leaders requested President Ram Nath Kovind to derecognise TDP.

"All our MPs met President today and explained to him the filthy language used by TDP functionaries, particularly Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh and spokesperson Pattabhi against our party and leader Jagan Mohan Reddy. We've requested the President to derecognise TDP," said YSR Congress leader and Member of Parliament V Vijayasai Reddy, who was part of the delegation.

"TDP has become a terrorist party, an anti-social party. It doesn't have confidence and doesn't follow democratic principles. Therefore, a party that doesn't believe in democracy loses the moral right to contest elections," Reddy told reporters outside the President's House.

The YSR Congress leader also said that they have urged the President to direct the law minister to bring contempt legislation similar to Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 to punish the Andhra Pradesh opposition party leaders for using such filthy language.

The visit comes a day after TDP leaders met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and demanded the ruling YSR Congress Party be derecognised for "provoking anarchy and giving rise to state-sponsored terror" in Andhra Pradesh.

In their representation to the chief election commissioner (CEC), the TDP leaders accused the YSRCP of promoting enmity in the name of caste and religion to divert people's attention, and violating multiple legislations governing the conduct of lawmakers and executive bodies.

The YSR Congress too had sought a similar step against the opposition TDP in a meeting with the CEC.

The issue came to limelight last month when thr YSR Congress accused TDP spokesperson of making objectionable comments against chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a press conference.

The caustic remarks were made by TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram in reaction to police notices sent to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu.

The YSR Congress workers ransacked TDP's headquarters at Mangalagiri, offices at Visakhapatnam and other places over the issue.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had met President Kovind last month, demanding that President's Rule be imposed in the southern state.