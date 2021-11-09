Terrorists gun down one more civilian in Kashmir

Srinagar.

Terrorists gunned down a Kashmiri salesman in the old city area of Srinagar on Monday evening, the second targeted killing in the Jammu and Kashmir capital in the last 24 hours.

Police said unidentified gunmen fired on Mohammad Ibrahim Khan in the Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar around 8pm. Khan, a resident of Bandipore, worked in the dry fruit shop of Roshan Lal Mawa, a Kashmiri Pandit businessman who returned to the Valley in 2018 and set up his business.

“Terrorists fired upon one civilian identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan resident of Astengoo Bandipora at Borikadal area of Srinagar. In this terror incident, he sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment where he succumbed to his injuries,” said a spokesperson for the Srinagar Police.

He said security forces cordoned off the area to trace the attackers.

Khan’s killing was the second attack in the city in the past 24 hours. On Sunday night, militants killed 29-year-old police constable Tawseef Ahmad Wani in the Batamaloo area .

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the killing. “The dastardly killing of Ibrahim is reprehensible & I unreservedly condemn it. Unfortunately Ibrahim is the latest in a series of targeted killings in the valley, especially Srinagar,” he tweeted,

This is the 13th targeted killing in Kashmir since October 1, including five non-local labourers. Multiple gunfights broke out during operations by security forces to find those responsible for the attacks. Of the 11 people killed in October, seven were in Srinagar.

The killing of civilians had spread panic in the Valley, especially in the city where security was bolstered. The attacks on civilians and non locals were discussed during home Minister Amit Shah’s security review meeting in October.

During the four-hour meeting, Shah directed the chiefs of intelligence and investigative agencies, and security forces to make rigorous efforts to wipe out terror from the Valley, people familiar with the development said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an arm of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for most of the attacks.

The wave of violence began on October 2, when two civilians, Majid Guroo and Mohammad Shafi, were shot dead in Srinagar.

On October 5, three civilians – Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and well-known pharmacist in Srinagar; Virender Paswan, a street vendor from Bihar’s Bhagalpur; and Mohammad Shafi Lone, head of a taxi union in Bandipora district – were killed in terror attacks.

On October 7, two teachers – Supinder Kaur, principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, and Deepak Chand, a teacher at the same school in Srinagar’s Eidgah area – were shot dead by gunmen inside the school.

On October 16, A street vendor from Bihar, Arvind Kumar Sah, and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh, Sagheer Ahmad, were gunned down in Srinagar and Pulwama, respectively. On October 17, two more non-local labourers from Bihar, Raja Reshi and Joginder Reshi, were killed by terrorists in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam district.