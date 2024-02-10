‘Trinamool rapist party’: Suvendu Adhikari’s reaction to Sandeshkhali violence

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress over violence in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. He also called the Trinamool a “rapist party”. Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari along with party workers stage a protest against Bengal Sandeshkhali violence, outside Governor House in Kolkata on Saturday.(ANI)

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed and internet services were suspended in Sandeshkhali on Saturday, where local women held protests demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan, who has been on the run since the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

“TMC is a rapist party. All BJP leaders have been arrested. No other party has any role in it but TMC... BJP is the only support of Hindu nationalists... We will not obey Section 144. All MLAs, 'Mahila Morcha', 'Yuva Morcha' will protest,” he told ANI.

The ED officials were attacked during a raid at Shahjahan’s residence in connection with an alleged public distribution system (PDS) scam.

On Thursday, tension mounted in the area after hundreds of women carrying sticks, brooms and farming tools blocked roads and demanded the arrest of Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, whose properties were set afire hours earlier. They also chased away ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

The protesting women alleged that Shajahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them. Shajahan's supporters also took to the streets, further adding to the tension, according to PTI.

On Saturday, Adhikari went to the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and submitted a memorandum demanding the intervention of Governor C V Ananda Bose to restore peace in Sandeshkhali.

He also asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party to look after Hindus and said that the party will not obey the prohibitory orders imposed in Sandeshkhali.

Adhikari also said that Sandeshkhali is a place where the 'rule of law' is nonexistent.

"Sandeshkhali is a place where the 'rule of law' is nonexistent, rather the 'law of rulers' namely Sheikh Shajahan and his aides was established," he wrote on X.