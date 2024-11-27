Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump appoints Jay Bhattacharya as National Institutes of Health director

ByHT News Desk
Nov 27, 2024 07:42 AM IST

United President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Jay Bhattacharya as the Director of the National Institutes of Health.

United President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Jay Bhattacharya as the Director of the National Institutes of Health.

Jayanta “Jay” Bhattacharya is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and an esteemed professor of health policy at Stanford University.(X/TheCapitolInstitute)
Jayanta “Jay” Bhattacharya is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and an esteemed professor of health policy at Stanford University.(X/TheCapitolInstitute)

Bhattacharya, an economist from Kolkata has studied medicine at Stanford University. He has advocated for the NIH to increase funding for innovative research and reduce the influence of its long-serving officials.

He is a professor of Health Policy at Stanford University and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also directs Stanford's Center for Demography and Economics of Health and Aging.

Bhattacharya's research focuses on the health and well-being of vulnerable populations, examining the role of government programs, biomedical innovation, and economics.

His recent work includes studying the epidemiology of Covid-19 and evaluating policy responses to the pandemic. Moreover, his broader interests include the impact of population aging on health and medical spending, the measurement of physician performance linked to payment systems and the influence of biomedical innovation on health, according to Stanford University.

This is a developing story. Check more updates

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On