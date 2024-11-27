Donald Trump appoints Jay Bhattacharya as National Institutes of Health director

United President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Jay Bhattacharya as the Director of the National Institutes of Health. Jayanta “Jay” Bhattacharya is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and an esteemed professor of health policy at Stanford University.(X/TheCapitolInstitute)

Bhattacharya, an economist from Kolkata has studied medicine at Stanford University. He has advocated for the NIH to increase funding for innovative research and reduce the influence of its long-serving officials.

He is a professor of Health Policy at Stanford University and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also directs Stanford's Center for Demography and Economics of Health and Aging.

Bhattacharya's research focuses on the health and well-being of vulnerable populations, examining the role of government programs, biomedical innovation, and economics.

His recent work includes studying the epidemiology of Covid-19 and evaluating policy responses to the pandemic. Moreover, his broader interests include the impact of population aging on health and medical spending, the measurement of physician performance linked to payment systems and the influence of biomedical innovation on health, according to Stanford University.



This is a developing story. Check more updates