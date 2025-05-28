Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two earthquakes hit Manipur, no damage reported

BySobhapati Samom
May 28, 2025 09:24 AM IST

The first earthquake struck around 1:54am measuring 5.2 on the magnitude scale while the second earthquake occurred around 2:26am which measured 2.5

Two earthquakes within a gap of two hours were reported in Manipur on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences. However, there was no report of any damage until the filing of the report.

The epicenter of the first earthquake is said to be Churachandpur in Manipur while the second one hit Noney district. (Representative file photo)
The epicenter of the first earthquake is said to be Churachandpur in Manipur while the second one hit Noney district. (Representative file photo)

In a post on X on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology, Ministry of Earth Sciences wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 28-05-2025, 01:54:29 IST, Lat: 24.46N & Long: 94.70E, Depth: 40km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur.”

Similarly, in another post, “Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 28-05-2025, 02:26:10 IST, Lat: 24.53N & Long: 93.50E, Depth: 25km, Location: Noney, Manipur”, the NCS wrote.

Also Read: Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts New Australia’s South Wales, says GFZ

The first earthquake struck around 1:54am measuring 5.2 on the magnitude scale while the second earthquake occurred around 2:26am which measured 2.5. The epicenter of the first earthquake is said to be Churachandpur in Manipur while the second one hit Noney district, the NCS report said.

“We felt the first earthquake at home”, a resident of Ningthoukhong village in Bishnupur district said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Two earthquakes hit Manipur, no damage reported
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On