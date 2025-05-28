Two earthquakes hit Manipur, no damage reported

Two earthquakes within a gap of two hours were reported in Manipur on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences. However, there was no report of any damage until the filing of the report. The epicenter of the first earthquake is said to be Churachandpur in Manipur while the second one hit Noney district. (Representative file photo)

In a post on X on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology, Ministry of Earth Sciences wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 28-05-2025, 01:54:29 IST, Lat: 24.46N & Long: 94.70E, Depth: 40km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur.”

Similarly, in another post, “Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 28-05-2025, 02:26:10 IST, Lat: 24.53N & Long: 93.50E, Depth: 25km, Location: Noney, Manipur”, the NCS wrote.

Also Read: Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts New Australia’s South Wales, says GFZ

The first earthquake struck around 1:54am measuring 5.2 on the magnitude scale while the second earthquake occurred around 2:26am which measured 2.5. The epicenter of the first earthquake is said to be Churachandpur in Manipur while the second one hit Noney district, the NCS report said.

“We felt the first earthquake at home”, a resident of Ningthoukhong village in Bishnupur district said.