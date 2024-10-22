Ujjain to be developed like Haridwar before Simhastha: Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav has said Ujjain will be developed as a holy city with the construction of permanent ashrams like Haridwar before Simhastha, which is held once in 12 years. The next Simhastha will be organised in 2028. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav. (X)

A statement from Yadav’s office on Monday said an action plan has been prepared to develop Ujjain as a religious city like Haridwar. “On the lines of Haridwar, sages, saints, mahants, akhara heads, mahamandaleshwar, etc will be allowed to build permanent ashrams in Ujjain before Simhastha...Sadhus and saints require sufficient land/plots to stay in Ujjain to organise Katha, Bhagwat, etc.”

It added the Ujjain Development Authority will plan permanent ashrams. The statement promised infrastructure such as roads and basic facilities electricity, drinking water, drainage, etc ahead of Simhastha to avoid problems temporary construction caused.

Yadav said the state government was working for the holistic development of the state including Ujjain to ensure prosperity for all. “It is our priority to ensure that all our religious gurus should get the place of worship,” Yadav said.