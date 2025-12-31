Union cabinet clears highway projects worth 20,668 crore

The Union cabinet on Wednesday cleared two highway projects, including the largest build–operate–transfer (BOT) six-lane and access-controlled expressway between Nashik and Solapur, worth ₹20,668 crore. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the focus of the current infrastructure push is not limited to highways. (X)

“This corridor is a vital part of the Viksit Bharat Golden Quadrilateral, specifically the section connecting Mumbai and Chennai. With an investment of ₹19,142 crore, the project will link major industrial centres, including Ahilya Nagar and Dharashiv, and is expected to be completed within two years,” said Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

This stretch will have 27 major, 164 minor bridges, and a 5.6 kilometre elevated viaduct. Designed for a speed of 100–120 km per hour, the expressway will reduce travel distance by 14% and cut travel time between Chennai and Surat by 45%. It will also integrate multimodal connectivity, linking railway stations, airports, and Gati Shakti economic nodes.

The Nashik–Solapur corridor will significantly cut travel time between the two industrial hubs, improve logistics efficiency, and strengthen intra-state connectivity in Maharashtra. The expressway is intended to de-risk private participation by ensuring that land acquisition and environmental clearances are largely completed before construction begins.

Vaishnaw said the shift will make projects more bankable and execution more predictable.

The second project relates to the widening of National Highway 326 in Odisha, with an investment of ₹1,526 crore aimed at improving connectivity in tribal-dominated districts. The road is expected to unlock economic activity in mineral-rich but infrastructure poor regions, supporting industries such as aluminium production while also aiding emerging sectors like speciality coffee cultivation that rely on better access to markets.

Vaishnaw said the focus of the current infrastructure push is not limited to highways. He said the government is simultaneously investing across railways, airports, and ports as part of an integrated logistics strategy designed to reduce transport costs and improve supply chain efficiency.

Vaishnaw said the continued investments in infrastructure will improve the quality of life for the middle class, through better mobility, reduced travel time, and stronger regional economic integration. He added that the Cabinet has since June 2024 approved projects worth ₹12.43 lakh crore. He added they include 43 railway, 24 highway, and eight metro projects, along with other heavy capex initiatives such as ports, industrial cities, and mass housing.