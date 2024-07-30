Rahul Gandhi, Anurag Thakur clash over caste in Lok Sabha

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur’s controversial remark that people whose caste is unknown are talking about the caste census led to a massive uproar in the Lok Sabha. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who on Monday promised a caste census if INDIA group comes to power, said “whoever talks and fights for SCs, STs, OBCs will face such abuses. I gladly accept such abuse.” A visibly upset Samajwadi Party floor leader Akhilesh Yadav criticised Thakur and said, “how could you ask about caste?” BJP MP Anurag Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (SansadTV)

Thakur attacked the opposition over the issue of caste census. He clarified that he “said that someone who doesn’t know about caste talks about census. I did not name anyone” even as the uproar continued and Congress leaders demanded his apology.

Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding over the house at the time, allowed Gandhi to react .

“There was talk about Mahabharata. As Arjuna in Mahabharata focused only on the eye of the fish, I too, can only see the caste census and we will do it,” he said.

Gandhi later announced he doesn’t need an apology from the former minister.

“Anurag Thakur has abused me and insulted me. But I do not want any apology from him.”