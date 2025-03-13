Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath orders ‘strict prohibition’ of high-volume DJs during Holi celebrations

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called for the strict prohibition of high-volume DJs during Holi celebrations and permanent noise control measures for loudspeakers at religious places. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath calls for strict prohibition of high-volume DJs during Holi (HT FILE )

During a review of development projects and law and order on Wednesday, he directed officials to prohibit high-volume DJs during Holi celebrations, PTI reported, quoting a statement.

The chief minister also instructed the installation of CCTV cameras at crucial locations like banks and commercial establishments for better security.

Yogi Adityanath has also called for enhanced monitoring of cattle smuggling, emphasising strict action against smugglers, vehicle owners, and any police personnel involved.

He instructed ADG Zone Piyush Mordia to conduct district-level reviews to ensure the enforcement of the state’s complete ban on cattle smuggling.

“Adityanath also focused on accelerating development projects, warning against delays and directing officials to appoint nodal officers for each under-construction project, conduct weekly inspections, and submit progress reports. Upon observing delays in some projects, he ordered officials to speed up the work while ensuring quality,” the statement read.

With summer approaching, the chief minister instructed officials to ensure an uninterrupted water supply across the state.

In a bid to support street vendors, Adityanath directed officials to create sufficient vending zones for street hawkers to operate legally and without hindrance.

The chief minister further focused on welfare measures, instructing officials to ensure affordable meals, free drinking water, and proper seating arrangements for farmers at all wheat procurement centres.

The district magistrate stated that wheat procurement at ₹2,425 per quintal would begin on March 17 across 36 centres in the district.

Yogi also directed the establishment of hostels and affordable canteens for working women, in an effort to improve their working conditions and support their well-being.

He emphasised strict vigilance during 'Holika Dahan' and Holi celebrations to maintain law and order during the festive season.

Moreover, Adityanath instructed officials to identify the top ten criminals from each police station in the state to strengthen security and ensure public safety.

With PTI inputs