Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 2, 2024 23.54 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 23.97 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 24.94 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 23.49 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 24.47 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 24.87 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 24.49 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.18 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.49 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.51 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.6 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.47 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.81 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on November 1, 2024, is 20.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.95 °C and 26.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 2, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.29 °C and 25.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 1, 2024

