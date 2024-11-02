Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 2, 2024
Nov 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on November 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on November 2, 2024, is 20.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.92 °C and 25.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 3, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.96 °C and 25.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 2, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 3, 2024
|23.94 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 4, 2024
|23.8 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 5, 2024
|23.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 6, 2024
|24.18 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 7, 2024
|24.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 8, 2024
|24.76 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 9, 2024
|24.33 °C
|Light rain
