Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 22, 2024 23.6 °C Light rain October 23, 2024 24.01 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 25.68 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 24.44 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 24.73 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 25.08 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 24.93 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.26 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.45 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Broken clouds Delhi 30.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 21, 2024, is 20.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.3 °C and 24.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.76 °C and 25.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.