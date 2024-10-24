Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 25, 2024 24.24 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 24.18 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 25.59 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 26.51 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 26.15 °C Light rain October 30, 2024 25.81 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 25.69 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.45 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.23 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 28.43 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.98 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.73 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.32 °C Few clouds Delhi 29.3 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 24, 2024, is 20.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.7 °C and 26.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 05:32 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 25, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.98 °C and 25.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

