VB-G RAM G Act risks financial burden on states and farmers: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act set to be implemented on July 1, raising questions about pending dues and states’ opposition to modifications to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Kharge pointed out that as of March this year, ₹17,144.13 crore in dues under MGNREGA were pending to 34 states and UTs. (PTI photo)

“This June saw 42% less rainfall. Kharif sowing is down 22.7%. Over 300 districts could be gripped by drought, deepening the crisis of livelihood in rural India. In this situation, isn’t ending MGNREGA an attack on workers, SCs, STs, OBCs, and the poor?” he said in an X post addressed to PM Modi.

Citing a response given by the Union government in Lok Sabha, Kharge pointed out that as of March this year, ₹17,144.13 crore in dues under MGNREGA were pending to 34 states and Union Territories. He said that ₹7,846.25 crore out of this figure includes wage liability, while questioning the delay in granting the “rightful payment” of workers.

“From July 1, you’ve imposed a new scheme (VB-G RAM G) on the states, but the central government still hasn’t released the pending MGNREGA payments! Karnataka has ₹700 crore outstanding, Jharkhand ₹900 crore, and states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu haven’t received their due funds,” said the Congress leader.

Kharge further said that several states have raised questions about the structure and funding pattern of the VB-G RAM G Act, while the government is “forcing” the scheme despite the risk of financial burden and crisis for states and farmers.

“To fulfill the promise of 125 days of employment, Madhya Pradesh faces an additional burden of ₹20,037 crore and Bihar ₹15,939 crore. Is the central government trying to push states into a financial crisis just to implement its scheme?” he said.

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He said that according to RTI data, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states have called for a review of the act’s funding pattern due to concerns about “heavy financial strain.”

“When BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, along with Jharkhand, are demanding a review of the funding pattern citing heavy financial strain, why is the central government sticking to its guns?” Kharge said.

Kharge also said that multiple states have “strongly opposed” the new act’s ‘blackout’ provision that halts work for 60 days during the “most critical” farming season.

“Why is the central government forcing this anti-labour system on farmers and rural workers?” he further questioned.

Kharge also claimed that “at least” 5 states have demanded wage hikes under the new Act while the Union government is “hesitant” to provide workers with a dignified wage.

He added that Bihar was seeking to raise wages from ₹255 to ₹413 and Jammu & Kashmir sought a raise from ₹272 to ₹311.

“The Congress party has been demanding ₹400 daily wages from day one,” he added.