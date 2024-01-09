Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 to be launched by PM Modi: Check schedule, timings, key details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Ahmedabad on January 8 night and is currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat. During his visit, the prime minister will be inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 on Wednesday, January 10. A model of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 placed at a roadside ahead of the summit, in Gandhinagar (PTI)(PTI)

The summit will take place from January 10 to 12.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The theme of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit this year is 'Gateway to the Future'. This year marks 20 years of the summit and will see participation from as many as 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: All you need to know

PM Modi will be inaugurating the Vibrant India Global Summit 2024 on January 10 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The inauguration ceremony will take place at 9:45 am on Wednesday, after the prime minister meets with global CEOs and leaders.

After the launch of the summit, Modi will also inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at 3pm on January 10. The summit will take place from January 10 to 12. This is the tenth edition of the summit, and the theme is 'Gateway to the Future'.

The concept of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit was prepared in 2003 when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state. The summit will see a large number of projects and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the government and global companies, advancing industrial and technological growth in Gujarat.

This year, the ministry of development of North-Eastern Region will utilise the platform to showcase investment opportunities in North Eastern states.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is also expected to show its capabilities during the summit and trade show. Elon Musk's Tesla plant in Gujarat is expected to be discussed, but the government has not confirmed in this regard.

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies will display products made from world-class state-of-the-art technology. E-mobility, start-ups, MSMEs, blue economy, green energy and smart infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show, said the PIB release.