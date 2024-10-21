Vikramjit Singh Sahney appointed as VC of National Apprenticeship Council

The Union government has appointed Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney as the vice-chairman of the National Apprenticeship Council (NAC), a body under the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry, according to a gazette notification. Vikramjit Singh Sahney. (Image posted on X by Vikramjit Singh MP)

In July, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had launched the National Apprenticeship and Training Scheme 2.0 Portal and disbursed ₹100 crore worth of stipends to apprentices through the direct benefits transfer mode.

“During the period of apprenticeship, apprentices will receive a stipend, of which 50% is reimbursable to the employer by the government. The apprenticeship will span a period of one year, offering young individuals the opportunity to gain valuable on-the-job training,” Sahney said.

Under the government’s Skill India Mission , the skill development ministry offers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of centres and institutes under various schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Jan Sikhshan Sansthan, National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme and Craftsman Training Scheme.

Apprenticeship melas are held throughout the country on the second Monday of every month. In these melas, selected individuals are offered apprenticeship opportunities during which they receive a monthly stipend in accordance with government criteria for gaining new skills.