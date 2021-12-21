Visa applications from India more than doubled in Nov when compared to Jan

Just before the news of the new Covid-19 variant- Omicron spread, India saw more than double visa applications in November as compared to January this year. According to visa major VFS, the opening of international borders with the easing of travel restrictions, rise in vaccination coverage and pent-up demand for travel, led to a spike in visa applications from India.

VFS Global said that visa applications received in India until November 21, 2021, more than doubled vis-à-vis volumes witnessed in January 2021. “Visa applications came for many destinations opening their borders for international travellers such as Canada, Europe, UK, and the USA among others,” its spokesperson said.

Travel portal, EaseMyTrip (EMT) said that there is a strong travel sentiment even right now. “We are seeing that people who do not want to travel right now due to Omicron scare, are just postponing their travel instead of completely cancelling their plans. According to EMT, Dubai, Maldives, Abu Dhabi are the most preferred international destinations witnessing the highest advance bookings with Dubai being the top booked destination by Indians and the Middle east being majorly driven by leisure and business travel.

“The steady rise in visa applications demonstrates strong intent to travel. Since the restart period happened to overlap with the peak students’ season in India, students comprised a large section of international travellers from India, followed by business travellers and tourists visiting families,” said Pranav Sinha, head, South Asia, VFS Global.

As per VFS Global, a significant recovery in travellers’ sentiments as a three-fold rise in visa applications was seen since June 2021. According to Prahlad Krishnamurti, chief business officer, Cleartrip, international demand slightly decreased in December as compared to last month.

The pandemic remains volatile in the light of new variants, but according to industry experts, it is too early to see an impact on travel behaviour. Kapil Kaul, chief executive officer (CEO) of CAPA India said, “It is too early to comment but short term impact is visible.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON