Visiting Sabarimala temple? You can carry ‘flammable’ coconut on flight. Here's how

ByHT News Desk
Oct 28, 2024 11:28 AM IST

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has given permission to pilgrims to carry coconuts in their cabin baggage till January 20, 2025

Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu announced on Saturday that pilgrims headed to Sabarimala temple in Kerala will be allowed to carry coconuts in the cabin baggage of flights till January 20, 2025, reported news agency PTI.

Ayyappa devotees at Sabarimala temple, in Pathanamthitta(PTI)
Ayyappa devotees at Sabarimala temple, in Pathanamthitta(PTI)

Under existing norms, coconuts are not permitted in the cabin baggage on the grounds that they are flammable, however the bureau of civil aviation security has allowed pilgrims to do so for the two-month-long Sabarimala pilgrimage season which will start in mid-November.

Also Read: Admin won’t change ban on spot booking for Sabarimala annual pilgrimage: Minister

Naidu on Saturday said that the exemption on "carrying coconuts in 'Irumudi' as cabin baggage during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage period" was to ensure the ease of travel for Sabarimala pilgrims.

Also Read: Online booking to ensure smooth Sabarimala pilgrimage experience: Kerala minister

In a post on X, he stated that the order will be in effect until January 20, 2025, with all necessary security checks in place.

Coconuts will be allowed to be carried in the cabin only after the requisite X-Ray, ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) and physical checks.

Also Read: Sabarimala temple logs 357 cr record revenue

The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will be open from mid-November to late January for the auspicious season when lakhs of devotees visit the hill shrine every year.

Those undertaking the pilgrimage to Sabarimala usually prepare and pack 'Irumudi Kettu' (the sacred bag containing offerings, including coconut filled with ghee) as part of the 'Kettunirakal' ritual to offer to Lord Ayyappa.

During the ritual, ghee is filled inside a coconut, which is then kept in the bag along with other offerings. The bag also carried ordinary coconuts to be broken at various holy spots during the pilgrimage.

Only those pilgrims who carry the 'Irumudi Kettu' on their head are allowed to climb the 18 sacred steps to reach the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Those not carrying it have to take a different passage to reach the sanctum sanctorum.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Follow Us On
