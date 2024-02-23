West Bengal BJP leader held for running sex racket in Howrah, claims TMC

Amid the blazing row over the allegations of sexual violence against women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday claimed that the state police has arrested BJP leader Sabyasachi Ghosh for allegedly running a prostitution racket of minor girls in Howrah. West Bengal BJP leader Sabyasachi Ghosh(X/ @AITCofficial)

TMC further claimed that the police have arrested 11 accused and rescued six minor girls from Howrah's Sankrail, where the alleged sex racket was operating.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"@BJP4Bengal leader Sabyasachi Ghosh caught running a PROSTITUTION RACKET of MINOR GIRLS in his hotel in Howrah's Sankrail. The Police arrested 11 accused & rescued 6 victims from the spot. THIS IS BJP. They don't protect BETIS, they protect PIMPS!," Mamata Banerjee-led party said in a post on X.

The party took a dig at the saffron camp saying that the BJP protects the pimps instead of daughters and women

The development came amid the row over violence against women in Sandeshkhali where the fresh protests erupted on Friday with women hitting the streets and setting ablaze a thatched structure linked to TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, seeking his and his aides’ arrest over allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing.

The fresh protests came hours after director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, who visited Sandeshkhali on Wednesday, urged villagers not to take law into their own hands.

Meanwhile, the saffron camp has slammed the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC for neglecting the issues of women. Several women leaders including BJP MP Locker Chatterjee were detained on today while on their way to the area citing Section 144.

The town of Sandeshkhali has been witnessing unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice for allegedly land-grabbing and sexually assaulting" them under coercion by Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

The police so far have arrested 18 people for their alleged involvement in violent protests. The ED on Friday filed a fresh case against Shahjahan Sheikh and conducted searches at several locations in the state.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam in January this year.

(With inputs from agencies)