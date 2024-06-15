When can Bihar, Bengal, other states expect rain relief? IMD provides monsoon update

As the Southwest Monsoon progresses, conditions have become favourable for its advance into additional parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the Northwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday. In the coming four to five days, the monsoon is also expected to cover more areas of Gangetic West Bengal, the remaining regions of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and parts of Bihar, according to IMD. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rain is very likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during the next 4-5 days.(MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar are expected to get isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over the next four days. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase thereafter as monsoon progresses.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim can expect widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next seven days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely, with extremely heavy rainfall expected on June 15.

Assam and Meghalaya will see widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next seven days, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over the next five days. Extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted in Meghalaya from June 15 to 19 and in Assam from June 17 to 19. Other northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, will experience similar weather patterns with widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. These regions will also see isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days.

In Odisha, isolated heavy rainfall is likely on June 15, 18, and 19, with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms predicted in the coming days. In Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected over the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated in Marathwada on June 16, in Konkan & Goa on June 18 and 19, and in Madhya Maharashtra on June 19.

Southern and coastal regions, including Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, will experience similar weather conditions. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will see isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms over the next five days. North Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall on June 15, and Kerala & Mahe on June 17 and 18.

In central and western India, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh will witness light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) over the next five days. West Madhya Pradesh may also experience isolated hailstorm activity on June 16.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a heat wave warning for several regions across India, expecting severe weather conditions from June 15 to 18. In Uttar Pradesh, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are forecasted in many parts of the state from June 15 to 18. Similar conditions are expected in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from June 15 to 17. Bihar and Jharkhand will also face heat wave conditions in isolated pockets on June 15th and 16th, with a subsequent decrease in intensity expected thereafter.

Some pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Division, and north Rajasthan are likely to experience heat wave conditions from June 15 to 18. Northeast Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand will face similar conditions on June 15 and 16. Regions in Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha will be affected on June 15, with relief expected soon after.