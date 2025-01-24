Why Patanjali Foods asked customers to return a batch of its red chilly powder

Patanjali Foods Ltd has recalled 4 tonnes of red chilli powder from markets over the directions of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). A hoarding with an image of Baba Ramdev is seen inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad, India.(Reuters)

The FSSAI asked Patanjali Foods to recall a specified batch of packed red chilli powder due to non-conformity with food safety norms, reported PTI.

Patanjali Foods CEO Sanjeev Asthana said that the company has recalled a small batch of 4 tonnes of its red chilli powder (200-gram packets).

"The product samples when tested were found not conforming to the maximum permitted limit of pesticides residue. The FSSAI sets Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for pesticides residue for various food items including red chilli powder," Asthana was quoted as saying by PTI.

The CEO added that the company has taken immediate steps to inform its distribution channel partners and also released advertisements to reach out to the consumers who have purchased the product.

He urged customers to return the product to the place of purchase and claim a full refund. "The value and volume of the recall product is very small," he emphasised, reported PTI.

The CEO also added that the company is undertaking an assessment of its agricultural produce suppliers and taking measures to have stringent quality control processes for procurement of agricultural produce and to ensure full compliance with the FSSAI regulations.

"The company stands committed to maintain the highest quality standards in all its products and ensuring a fully compliant supply chain," Asthana said.

What did FSSAI say in its order?



The FSSAI asked Patanjali Foods to recall a specified batch of packed red chilli powder on January 13.

The food safety regulator "has directed Patanjali Foods to initiate recall of the entire batch of implicated food (i.e. Red Chilli Powder (packed) of Batch No. – AJD2400012 due to non-conformance of Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011", it said.



What is Patanjali Foods?

Incorporated in 1986, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved group firm Patanjali Foods (erstwhile Ruchi Soya) is one of top FMCG players in India.

The company is present in edible oils, food and FMCG and wind power generation sectors. It also sells products under various brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, etc.

In its September quarter, Patanjali Foods posted a 21% increase in standalone net profit to ₹308.97 crore. Its net profit stood at ₹254.53 crore in the year-ago period, according to PTI.

Total income rose to ₹8,198.52 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year from ₹7,845.79 crore in the year-ago period.

