‘Will help us face global challenges’: PM Modi hails India-Russia friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the friendship between India and Russia on Friday and said that he believes that this friendship will enable both the countries to face global challenges in the future. PM Modi and Russian President Putin addressed a joint press meet on Friday. (AFP)

While addressing a joint press meet with Putin, who is on a two-day official visit to India, PM Modi looked to him and said, “Your excellency, I have full faith that in the coming future, our friendship will enable us to face global challenges and and it is this belief that will further strengthen and enrich our shared future."

During his address, Modi also highlighted how both the nations have stood together in the fight against terrorism, underscoring the diplomatic ties the two countries share.

Mentioning the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam earlier this year and the attack on Russia's Crocus City Hall in 2024, Modi said that such acts have the same roots.

"Whether it is the terror attack in Pahalgam or the cowardly attack on Crocus City Hall, all such acts have the same roots. India believes that terrorism is a direct assault on the values of humanity, and global unity against it is our greatest strength,” he said.

Modi also announced that both the countries have agreed on economic cooperation program to expand trade till 2030 and that building connectivity between India and Russia is one of the top priorities. He said that the work on the International North–South Transport Corridor, the Northern Sea Route, and the Chennai–Vladivostok Maritime Corridor will start “with new zest”.

What Putin said

Thanking President Droupadi Murmu and his “dear friend” PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his talks with the latter over dinner were “very helpful for our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership”.

“PM Modi and I have established a close working dialogue. We met during the SCO Summit, and we are personally overseeing the Russia–India dialogue,” he said.

Forecasting the growth of bilateral trade turnover between the two countries, Putin said that they expect it to remain at the “impressive level” as last year, that is 12 per cent.

“Last year, our bilateral trade turnover grew by 12 per cent, setting a new record. We are currently forecasting that this year’s trade agreement will remain at the same impressive level," he said.

Putin also highlighted that Modi gave them a “list of challenges that deserve the attention of both governments”, adding that “we will act on them”.