‘Will kill her also’: Chilling confession on bike, beedi around cops by Meerut man after killing wife's lover

A video of a man making a remorseless confession of having shot who he described was her wife's lover has surfaced on social media, showing the accused filming himself while riding a two-wheeler and even displaying the weapon used for the crime that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot dead in broad daylight in the middle of a busy marketplace in Ramraj area near the district border on Wednesday afternoon, HT earlier reported.

Police suspected it to be a revenge killing linked to an alleged extramarital relationship, a suspicion the purported viral video of the man's confession now seems to be confirming.

Shocking confession, gherao by cops, beedi lit The man, hurling abuses while riding a two-wheeler, can be heard saying in the video that he “pumped three bullets” into the victim - "a 12 bore, a 32 bore and 315 bore", calling for the clip to be made viral.

"Send this video to SSP Meerut."

"I killed him… I am evicted from my house… have transferred my property in the name of my brothers… death is looming over my head.. I have a two and a half meter shroud in my hand… I got him today after 1.5 years… I killed him and will kill her also… I am not afraid of the authorities… if authorities don't take action against such women who elope, they will die like this," the man says in the video.

Hindustantimes.com has chosen not to include the video in the report due to the extreme language used in it.

In another clip that surfaced later on Thursday, the man was seen surrounded by Meerut Police personnel in plain clothes during a dramatic operation. "Cops didn't pay heed to my complaint for the last one-and-half years," he could be heard saying.

In a separate footage, he could be seen lighting a beedi before surrendering to the police.