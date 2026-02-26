‘Will kill her also’: Chilling confession on bike, beedi around cops by Meerut man after killing wife's lover
A man was shot dead in a marketplace by a bike-borne attacker, allegedly over affair with his wife, on Wednesday in Meerut's Ramraj.
A video of a man making a remorseless confession of having shot who he described was her wife's lover has surfaced on social media, showing the accused filming himself while riding a two-wheeler and even displaying the weapon used for the crime that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.
The victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot dead in broad daylight in the middle of a busy marketplace in Ramraj area near the district border on Wednesday afternoon, HT earlier reported.
Police suspected it to be a revenge killing linked to an alleged extramarital relationship, a suspicion the purported viral video of the man's confession now seems to be confirming.
Shocking confession, gherao by cops, beedi lit
The man, hurling abuses while riding a two-wheeler, can be heard saying in the video that he “pumped three bullets” into the victim - "a 12 bore, a 32 bore and 315 bore", calling for the clip to be made viral.
"Send this video to SSP Meerut."
"I killed him… I am evicted from my house… have transferred my property in the name of my brothers… death is looming over my head.. I have a two and a half meter shroud in my hand… I got him today after 1.5 years… I killed him and will kill her also… I am not afraid of the authorities… if authorities don't take action against such women who elope, they will die like this," the man says in the video.
Hindustantimes.com has chosen not to include the video in the report due to the extreme language used in it.
In another clip that surfaced later on Thursday, the man was seen surrounded by Meerut Police personnel in plain clothes during a dramatic operation. "Cops didn't pay heed to my complaint for the last one-and-half years," he could be heard saying.
In a separate footage, he could be seen lighting a beedi before surrendering to the police.
How the crime unfolded
The deceased, Surendra Singh, a resident of Jagjeevan Puri locality in Ramraj, was passing through Bahsuma Market on his motorcycle around 2:30 pm when a lone attacker arrived on another bike and opened fire.
The assailant first shot Surendra from behind, striking him in the lower back. As he collapsed onto the road, the accused ran toward him, pressed a pistol against his temple, and fired a second shot, killing him on the spot, as per the details mentioned in the earlier HT report.
Witnesses said the attacker shouted loudly after the first shot, daring anyone present to save the victim before firing again. The shooting occurred outside the Sanatan Dharma Temple, causing chaos as shoppers and passersby fled in panic.
People nearby rushed to help and took Surendra, who was bleeding heavily, to a hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police officers, including superintendent of police (rural) Abhijeet Kumar, reached the scene shortly after being alerted. Investigators questioned market vendors and witnesses and issued instructions to forensic and field teams. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
According to preliminary police findings, Surendra had allegedly eloped about one and a half years ago with a married woman from a village in the Falawda police station area. He was reportedly planning to marry her in court.
Investigators believe the woman’s husband had been waiting for an opportunity to take revenge since she left him. Police said the suspect and Surendra had previously argued publicly in a market over the woman. Officials suspect that the husband carried out the killing when he found Surendra alone. Authorities said the crime scene lies close to an administrative boundary: Ramraj town falls in Muzaffarnagar, while Bahsuma police jurisdiction comes under Meerut, adding complexity to the probe.