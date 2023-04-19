Home / India News / 'Will resign if...': Mamata Banerjee's dare over Trinamool's 'national' party status

'Will resign if...': Mamata Banerjee's dare over Trinamool's 'national' party status

Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Mamata Banerjee had dialled Union home minister Amit Shah after the Election Commission revoked TMC’s national party status.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday rubbished senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's claim that she had dialled Union home minister Amit Shah over Election Commission's decision to revoke TMC’s national party status, saying she would resign from her position if evidence was found to support Adhikari's claims.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
Addressing a rally at Singur in Hooghly district, Adhikari on Tuesday claimed that Banerjee had dialled Shah after the Election Commission revoked TMC’s national party status to request him to repeal the decision.

"Yesterday, we saw how Mamata Banerjee had demanded the resignation of Amit Shah. But, after the EC revoked the national party status, she had repeatedly called him to request that the decision be repealed. It, however, did not yield any result," Adhikari said.

Strongly refuting these allegations, the West Bengal chief minister told reporters, “I will resign if it is proven that I called up Amit Shah over TMC's national party status.”

The TMC supremo said that her party's name will remain All India Trinamool Congress despite the poll panel's decision to revoke its national status.

TMC also mounted an attack on Adikhari from its official Twitter handle alleging that the BJP leader was desperately attempting to tarnish Banerjee's reputation and said the party is exploring legal remedies to “expose his baseless claims and bring out the truth.”

“Suvendu Adkhikari indulges in these theatrics to curry favor with his political masters & spread fake news,” it said.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had earlier asserted there is not even an iota of truth in Adhikari's claims.

“Suvendu Adhikari is a habitual liar. We have seen how he has earlier brazenly lied about several political developments. His remarks are baseless and don't have an iota of truth. Having a national party status or not is notional. It is not going to impact the growth of the TMC," Ghosh said.

(With PTI inputs)

tmc bjp mamata banerjee amit shah + 2 more
