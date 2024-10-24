Yogeshwar joins Cong, set to contest from Channapatna

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister and five-time MLA, CP Yogeshwar, on Wednesday joined the Congress, just ahead of the bypoll in Channapatna constituency, scheduled for November 13. Yogeshwar would be filing his nomination for the Channapatna bypoll on Thursday. Chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar with former BJP MLC CP Yogeshwar in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, inducted Yogeshwar into the Congress fold at a gathering in Bengaluru. At the event, which was attended by Congress ministers and legislators, Shivakumar presented Yogeshwar with the party shawl and flag. Former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh was also present at the ceremony.

The upcoming bypoll in the Channapatna constituency were triggered by the resignation of JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, who vacated the seat after securing the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Yogeshwar, who was previously a BJP member of the legislative council (MLC), resigned from his position on October 21 after he was denied of a BJP ticket from the Channapatna constituency for the bypoll. His decision to join the Congress came following discussions with senior Congress leaders.

Yogeshwar, who has represented Channapatna multiple times since 1999 across various parties, including Congress, BJP, and the Samajwadi Party (SP), has remained a prominent figure in the local politics of the region. Having started his career with the Congress, he was elected to the assembly twice on a Congress ticket, once as an independent, and once as an SP candidate.

At a joint press conference following his induction into Congress, Yogeshwar explained his reasons for returning to the party: “I began my political journey with the Congress, and I am back because the environment in other parties wasn’t conducive for my growth. I joined the Congress for the development of Channapatna and its people. I voluntarily made this decision, and I’m committed to working for the benefit of the common people.”

Shivakumar expressed confidence in Yogeshwar’s ability to contribute to the Congress’ efforts, stating, “CP Yogeshwar met with me earlier today (Wednesday) and expressed his desire to join Congress without setting any conditions. He has now officially rejoined the party where he began his political career, and we welcome him back.”

Shivakumar also confirmed that Yogeshwar would file his nomination for the Channapatna bypoll on Thursday, with the last date for nominations being on Friday.

The defection of Yogeshwar to Congress has elicited strong reactions from political opponents. BJP leader R Ashoka criticised the move, stating, “Yogeshwar has made a miscalculation by joining Congress. He will be sidelined in the party, and it won’t lead to any significant gain for him. The BJP isn’t affected by his exit.”

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said the BJP had earlier proposed fielding Yogeshwar as a JD(S) candidate for the Channapatna bypoll.

“BJP president JP Nadda had suggested that Yogeshwar be given the JD(S) ‘B form’ to contest the election, and we had considered it. However, Yogeshwar has now chosen a different path,” he said. He added that the JD(S) is preparing to announce its own candidate for the constituency.

Former CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai described Yogeshwar’s decision to join Congress as “unfortunate”, stating that efforts were made to retain him within the BJP, but they were unsuccessful.

“We tried to keep him in the party, but it didn’t work out. Congress was struggling to find a candidate in Channapatna, and they have now picked Yogeshwar. That said, HD Kumaraswamy’s influence remains strong in the region, and the JD(S) is likely to secure victory in the bypoll,” he said.