Yogi Adityanath, Ashok Gehlot, others ring in Holi. See pics, videos

After registering a landmark victory in Uttar Pradesh to win a second term, Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attended the Holika Dehen celebrations - a day before Holi, the festival of colours - in his stronghold Gorakhpur.

The people of the state, he said, have been celebrating Holi since last week when the election results were announced (March 10). "People started playing Holi from March 10. I want to thank you for choosing a government of law and order. This election showed that truth will always triumph," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yogi Adityanath won in the Gorakhpur (Urban) seat with over one lakh votes and is likely to take oath as the chief minister after Holi. The BJP is also set to form a government in Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand too for a second term.

Chief ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh also performed the pre-Holi rituals on Thursday night. Rajasthan chief Ashok Gehlot was seen celebrating at his home in a video tweeted by news agency ANI.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife Sadhna Singh, participated in 'Holika Dahan' festivity in Bhopal.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was also seen celebrating days after the AAP's win in Punjab.

Across India, people will mark the festival of colours on Friday. In a video shared by ANI, some BSF troops can be seen celebrating Holi, singing songs and dancing in Jammu.

Thousands of decorated ‘Holikas’ (effigies) were burnt on Thursday evening across the country. People from Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal and several other states kickstarted the Holi celebrations after traditional pooja. Holika Dahan marks the triumph of good over evil, and signifies love and the power of true devotion, according to legends.

