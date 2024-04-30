 You made victim nymphomaniac: Bombay HC dismisses rape accused's bail plea | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
You made victim nymphomaniac: Bombay HC dismisses rape accused's bail plea

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 30, 2024 05:27 PM IST

Due to the horrendous nature of the crime, the girl had “turned out to be a nymphomaniac," the bench noted in its order.

Observing that a girl, who was allegedly repeatedly raped by a man since she was 10 years old, has become nymphomaniac due to the ordeal, the Bombay high court rejected his bail plea, and called the crime “shocking to the conscience” and “obnoxious.”

The man is accused of repeatedly raping the girl since she was 10. (Representative file photo)
The man is accused of repeatedly raping the girl since she was 10. (Representative file photo)

“Words will fall short to describe her mental, psychological, and physical state, and the impact of the ordeal she had undergone at the hands of the accused,” a single-judge bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan said in its judgment on Monday.

Due to the “horrendous nature” of the act, the girl had “turned out to be a nymphomaniac,” the bench noted in its order.

Merriam-Webster defines the term as a “female who has an excessive desire for sexual activity.”

“Granting bail to the accused would tantamount to 'further aggravating and festering the victim's wounds which are still fresh in her mind, body and soul',” Justice Chavan said.

The case

According to the complaint filed by the victim's parents, the accused and his wife took advantage of the girl's father being away, working in Dubai.

The parents claimed that they came to know about the crime only in 2021, when they found their daughter's diary – she was 17 at the time – from her room. In it, she wrote that the man had been sexually assaulting her since she was in class four, and his wife knew about it.

While the woman was granted bail by a special court, her husband's plea was rejected, following which he moved the high court.

On the accused's wife, the Bombay HC mentioned that she had “intentionally aided and abetted the illegal acts and appears to be equally guilty.”

Citing the diary, the HC noted that the victim had informed her mother long back, but the latter did not take any action due to “social stigma.”

(With PTI inputs)

You made victim nymphomaniac: Bombay HC dismisses rape accused's bail plea
