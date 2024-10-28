Zeeshan Siddique net worth: Know declared assets of Baba Siddique's son ahead of Maharashtra polls

MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, is the party's candidate from the Bandra East assembly constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra elections in November. Siddique, who was a Congress member, recently joined Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, days after his father's murder in Mumbai. Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique with his late father Baba Siddique in Mumbai. (Raju Shinde/ HT file)

Zeeshan Siddique will contest the Maharashtra polls from Bandra East against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Varun Sardesia, who is former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's nephew.

Siddique was expelled from Congress for “anti-party activities” because he allegedly voted against the party during the Maharashtra legislative council elections. The NCP leader, however, denied this claim.

Shortly after joining Ajit Pawar's party, Zeeshan said, “It is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Bandra East, I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will definitely win Bandra East yet again.”

Zeeshan Siddique net worth: Declared assets

According to MyNeta portal, Zeeshan Siddique has a total net worth of ₹9 crore. According to the 2019 election affidavit, Siddique has movable assets worth ₹1.74 crore, which included shares, bank deposits and around ₹4 lakh cash.

The NCP leader's immovable assets include mostly of property and residential buildings, amounting to ₹7.24 crore. MyNeta portal also states that Zeeshan Siddique has liabilities worth ₹76 lakh.

These figures date back to his 2019 affidavit, and are likely to have changed now.

Zeeshan Siddique's father Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12 outside his son's office in Bandra East. He breathed his last in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Shortly after his murder, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police investigation later revealed that Zeeshan was also on the radar of the shooters, who were allegedly associated with the jailed gangster. The accused in custody, upon questioning, said that they murdered Siddique because he was “not a good man” who had close relations with don Dawood Ibrahim.